Guest radio personality Reverend Gift Mabhaudhi has died.

He was 68.

His son, Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, who is based in South Africa, confirmed his father’s death early today (Friday).

“Dad fell ill suddenly in mid-September, we took him for several tests but nothing showed. Sadly, he passed on early this morning.”

Tafadzwanashe who described Reverend Mabhaudhi as a “father to many” said more details will be made public as soon as the family is ready.

The former Dutch Reformed Church clergyman, who was born on 22 October 1952 and was just one week shy of his 69th birthday, turned the show ‘Chikristu netsika,’ into a signature programme at the then ZBC Radio 2, now Radio Zimbabwe.

One of his most popular Christmas sermons, ‘Chakadya chaoneka, mutanda wakasiya mbare,’ always reminded people not to over-indulge during the festive season.

Through his radio ministry Reverend Mabhaudhi reached many households, earning the nickname ‘The Praying Mantis’ and continued to preach in many churches even in retirement. ZTN News