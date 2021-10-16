An ongoing strike by workers at the Hwange expansion project threatens to derail the project’s completion.

The project is meant to add 600MW into the national power grid.

Workers are on strike to push for better pay, demanding that it should be paid in US dollars.

However, in a statement, Sinohydro Corporation Limited insists it’s paying NEC wages, subksub to review by authorities.

The project was already slowed down by COVID19 and delayed payments.

Yesterday, Hwange Central MDC Alliance MP Daniel Molokele tried to talk to the so that they could end the strike.

Zwnews