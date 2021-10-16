In Bindura, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights advocates have notified the Magistrate that they will apply for referral to the ConCourt of a matter in which a ZANU PF party member Goodman Musariri is accused of undermining or insulting authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to ZLHR, this came after the Magistrate dismissed Musariri’s application excepting to the charge.

Musariri was arrested in 2020 & charged for allegedly circulating messages on 3 WhatsApp groups endorsing VP Chiwenga to take over leadership of ZANU PF party because President Mnangagwa lacks authority & drive to lead the ruling party & Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that Musariri posted messages on 3 WhatsApp groups namely “People’s Generation Xiwenga” “Zanu PF Mash Central Build UP” & “Legacy of our Struggle” of which he is the Administrator.

Zwnews