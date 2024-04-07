PRESS STATEMENT 07TH APRIL 2024 UPDATE ON A CASE OF ROBBERY WHICH OCCURRED AT QUEST FINANCIAL SERVICES IN BELGRAVIA, HARARE

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police statement released on 28th February 2024 in connection with a case of robbery which occurred on 25th February 2024 at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, Harare where US$ 720 676.00, ZAR 10 500.00 and Euro 120.00 cash as well as a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol and three laptops were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of one of the outstanding suspects in the robbery case, Blessing Sumbani Sithole (49), during a shooting incident which occurred on 04th April 2024 along Manyame River, Southlea Park, Harare.

On 04th April 2024, Detectives from CID, Harare received information that Blessing Sumbani Sithole was hiding at a house in Makondo Extension, Chiredzi. The detectives tracked the suspect to Chiredzi where he was subsequently arrested.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 0.38 Special Revolver with seven rounds and a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGF 1832, which the suspect claimed to have bought for US$ 6 300 using his share from the loot.

The suspect led detectives to Manyame River in Southlea Park, Harare where he claimed to have hidden a 7.65mm CZ Vzor pistol which was stolen at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia during the heist.

Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect picked the pistol from a shrub and cocked it before aiming at detectives who were escorting him. Subsequently, the suspect was shot on the back and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission.

The detectives recovered the pistol which was loaded with four live rounds.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it fully subscribes to human rights tenets and will respond appropriately to robbery scenes as determined by the prevailing situation on the ground. Suspects involved in criminal acts are accordingly implored to duly comply with police orders and avoid clashes or confrontation with arresting details. The Police applauds the public for supplying positive information which has assisted the police to account for armed robbery suspects throughout the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations]

to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters