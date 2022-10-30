CONTROVERSIAL Mpumalanga based Queen Minaj has shocked online users following her viral pictures in which she was selling eggs in public, covering her body with egg crates.

The slay queen has gained notoriety for going in public and flaunting her poorly-covered body, leaving several men both online and offline drooling over her.

In one of her latest nude antics, the tattooed social media personality put on thongs, and she was ready for the streets with no bra. She then took empty egg crates and used one to cover her pubic area and another to shield her bare chest.

Even though the egg crate covered the front part of her breasts, it left the sides visible.

The bare feet red-haired slay queen then stormed the street to sell a full crate of boiled eggs seasoned with Aromat on a beautiful sunny day.

