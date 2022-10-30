Image: Instagram

Makhadzi got social media users talking after embracing her Zimbabwean roots.

The star, who is originally a Venda from Limpopo, headed to her Facebook page to reveal that she was proud to be Zimbabwean.

The singer, who was in the neighbouring country for a powerful performance alongside Jah Prayzah in Kadoma, caused a stir with the post.

The post read: “I’m proudly Zimbabwean.”

Reacting to the post shared on the Briefly News Facebook page, fans shared hilarious reactions, with some saying the Makhadzi looks like a Zimbabwean.

@Miyat Mkanya said:

“We welcome her we even gave her a name she is now called Gamuchirai Masimba.”

@Lucky Heating Combustion added:

“Guys she is not wrong say she is zim cos venda and zim is family or is one group.”

@Hermon Ogbamichael noted:

“Better to say I am an African. So that you don’t tell us “I am Ghanaian or Kenyan” when you perform there lol.”

@Farai Enerst Mundoko commented:

“It’s only in South Africa where Zimbabweans are so hated simply because they are able to do certain things on their own.”

@Senanisiwe Bhebhe wrote:

“Makhadzi is bigger than both those villages combined ( SA & Zim). She is a Global Citizen, her influence transcends geography and political boarders .”

