Rouge rebukes a fan who frowned at her beauty and hotness.

It is normal for musicians to evolve, but not every fan is cool with their faves evolving, which is the case for the SA-born star.

The rapper has been sharing sizzling snaps of herself on social media which her followers gush over; however, the recent snap shared didn’t sit well with some of her followers.

A follower acknowledged she looks hot and beautiful but attacked her with it.

“Ever since you were this hot I never felt your raps I miss the Rouge who use to cut her hair on the side she had bars,” the follower wrote.

Rouge didn’t allow the statement slide as she responded by saying, “y’all never gave me numbers though when it was pure rap.”

