Viktor Yanukovych is allegedly in Minsk, and the Kremlin is preparing an operation to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with the ex-president who was ousted by the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources.

Meanwhile, Russia has threatened to raze Konotop if it doesn’t surrender.

According to Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin, Russian troops delivered an ultimatum to the local authorities.

If inhabitants resist, the city will be shelled with heavy artillery.

“I am for fighting,” he said.

However, at least 88% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will successfully fight off Russia, according to a new poll by the Rating group.

The same poll showed that 98% of Ukrainians support the actions of the Armed Forces, while 93% support President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Kyiv Independent