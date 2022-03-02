Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, advocate Gift Mtisi has raised complaints against the Zimbabwe Republic Police for allegedly acting in a partisan manner by refusing to accept reports from the residents & some Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who had been assaulted by ZANU PF supporters.

It is further alleged that police accepted the ruling party members’ reports & quickly arrested the CCC members who wanted to file their reports of assault.

Meanwhile, Farai Magistrate Gwitima ordered the State to undertake investigations&table a report on 22 March.

The 3 Epworth residents are Patricia Zihanzu aged 50 years, Agnes Mabhena aged 48 years & Nobody Makoni aged 52 years.

Zwnews