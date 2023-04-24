Former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi has implored President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to fire his Ambassador at large Uebert Angel in the interest of the nation.

Mzembi says it is prudent for Mnangagwa to be bold enough and part ways with Angel for the sake of the country.

“It’s time to part in the national interest.

“There is a time for everything. A time to appoint each other and a time to disappoint even those who infatuate and flatter us with supernatural gifts.

“Bold leadership do it in the national interest when the national stakes are high. Its about Zimbabwe,” he says.

Mzembi’s sentiments comes after Angel was implicated in the Gold Mafia, a documentary by Aljazeera which exposed rampant corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through its arm, Financial Intelligence Unit launched a probe on Angel.

The First Family was also implicated in the documentary, with many calling on Mnangagwa to come clean on the allegations.

Zwnews