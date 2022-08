The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested Nomore Makwinja (51) and Diana Makwinja (62) in Budiriro suburb , Harare in connection with the murder of Diana Makwinja (16).

The father and aunt severely assaulted the minor while trying to discipline her for drug abuse activities and immoral behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Police has confirmed the cash in transit heist which happened in Bulawayo.

Zwnews