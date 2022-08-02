Former ZANU-PF Youths leader Godfrey Tsenengamu says he supported the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power but later broke ties with him after noticing that he was insencere and corrupt.

Tsenengamu who was once one of Mnangagwa’s key foot soldiers during the G40 team Lacoste wars says he doesn’t entertain something bad, no matter who did it.

Meanwhile, Tsenengamu has bemoaned attacks he is allegedly receiving from members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he claims to be willing to work with and dislodge the ruling party.

Tsenengamu says he is considering joining hands with the Nelson Chamisa led CCC, but is being taken aback by how its members attack people with divergent views.

“The abuse, insults and level of intolerance to divergent views being exhibited by some of our colleagues from the CCC is frightening and makes one wonder how critics & those with different options will be treated under CCC rule,” says Tsenengamu.

Apparently, top Central Intelligence Organization operatives have reportedly been deployed to hunt for Tsenengamu.

Meanwhile, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has accused the CCC of lacking ideology.

“Anything, including evil, can become the order of the day in your circle, when you claim to be the only democratic alternative; yet you have no better ideology, no better values, no better constitution and no better structures; but in fact you do not have these things. Simple,” he says.

Zwnews