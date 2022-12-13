Nigerian singer and one half of music duo PSquare, Paul Okoye, seems to have found love again as he shows off new girlfriend Instagram influencer and model, Ivy Ifeoma.

Taking to his Instagram story, the father of three shared several clips with his new lover.

The couple had stepped out in style and had treated themselves to a sumptuous meal. Captioning one of the clips, Paul Okoye expressed gratitude to God, saying: “Church With my beautiful. Gratitude to God.”

The video showed the duo with big smiles as they went together to church.

Ivy Ifeoma is coming barely a year after Okoye’s wife, Anita Okoye, filed for divorce in August, 2021.

Bitter souls hovering around earth, Ivy Ifeoma blasts critics

Instagram influencer and model, Ivy Ifeoma, the new lover of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has slammed those criticizing her relationship with the singer.

The father of three via his Instagram story on Sunday, December 11, 2022, shared several clips of himself and his new lover in church for thanksgiving.

He captioned the video with an appreciation post to God. The couple also enjoyed a sumptuous meal together thereafter.

This earned them several criticisms online, especially as rumours made the rounds that Paul was cheating on his wife, Anita before their marriage crashed.

Responding to trolls, Ivy took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself, gesticulating about how people are talking about their relationship.

She further described the trolls as bitter souls who are hovering around the earth but she would ignore them.

She wrote: “Bitter souls hovering around earth but its between you and your God”.