Lorraine Guyo has denied claims that she is dating a married man whose wife has since left him. She said Taboka Maphosa was a very good friend of hers and she was not aware that his wife had left him allegedly because of her. “Tabo is my friend, munhu uya anokeeper life yake private, zvekuzoti mukadzi wake akaenda,pamwe akaenda, I’m not aware.” Lorraine said she had a man in her life, a businessman, who was very private. She also spoke about how she met Makhadzi, revealing that she just met her as a fan and they just hit it off.

This was revealed in her latest interview on Star FM.