The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is set to break for three weeks to accommodate the upcoming international window and the COSAFA Cup tournament.

The league will break on June 1, and the action will return on June 22.

Zimbabwe are six-time champions in the COSAFA Cup and one of the region’s powerhouses.

Their last triumph came in 2018 when coach Sunday Chidzambwa led them to his fourth win in the competition, a record for a coach, as they defeated Zambia 4-2 in the decider.

It was back-to-back victories after they also beat Chipolopolo 3-1 in the 2017 final, but a weakened side could not repeat the feat in 2019 when Zambia got their revenge in the semifinals and Zimbabwe ended up in third place.

Their recent success had followed a long wait for a trophy win, eight years to be exact.

Before that, their previous triumph came in 2009 when they hosted the tournament in Harare and Bulawayo and beat Zambia 3-1 in the final.

The two rivals clashed again in 2013 as Zambia turned the tables with a 2-0 win when they hosted, and Zimbabwe were surprisingly knocked out of the 2015 competition in the first round.

Prior to that they were victorious in 2005 in Mmabatho, again beating Zambia in the final.

Zwnews