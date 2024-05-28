A married couple from Zaka, Masvingo Province, – (Rungamirai Machinjike, 27, and Talent Rutindingwe, 33, from Chief Nhema) – faked the death of its daughter in a bid to defraud Ecosure Funeral Service an undisclosed amount of money.

It is the court’s case that the first accused registered for Ecosure Funeral Services and put his wife and daughter as dependents.

The two parents then later hatched a plan to fraudulently get benefits by taking the death of their daughter.

They ran out of luck after Ecosure Funeral Services conducted investigations on the authenticity of the claims.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed the development in a statement below: