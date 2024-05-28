The Zimbabwean ruling party ZANU PF party has been accused of interfering with South Africa’s elections.
This follows revelations that it sponsored the African National Cogress (ANC) with US$3 million to buy votes & election officials.
According to Cde Never Maswerasei details on how ANC is employing ZANU PF tactics are coming out.
Early voting began in South Africa’s general election on Monday, as those who must work on polling day or who have special needs were given a chance to cast their ballots in a poll that could see the end of the political dominance of the ANC, 30 years after Nelson Mandela led it into power.