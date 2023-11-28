The eleven finalists for Soccer Star of the Year in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League have been announced.

Apparently, the three top players will be revealed at a banquet to be held in December.

Meanwhile, from this 11, a Soccer Star of the Year is selected, with 2 Runners Up also being announced.

Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars dominated this year’s Soccer calendar after contributing three of their players to the best 11 for the 2023 season.

A panel of experts, selected media personnel, 18 coaches and captains of Premier Soccer League clubs met virtually this Tuesday to decide the best 11 players this season, coach of the year, goalkeeper and rookie of the year.

Recently crowned PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars emerged as the biggest winners after getting three players onto the 2023 Soccer Stars of the Year.

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini who had a particularly good second half of the season, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya who led the team from the back and top goal scorer Takunda Benhura all predictably made it on the calendar.

Traditional giants Dynamos and Highlanders provided two players each on the best 11 list. Donald Mudadi who had a very good season and his midfield partner Tanaka Shandirwa represent the Glamour Boys, while Highlanders captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda together with his defensive partner Andrew Mbeba are also on the calendar.

It was first presented at the end of the 1969 Rhodesian football season, when it was founded as the Rhodesian Soccer Star of the Year; the name changed in 1980.

Zwnews