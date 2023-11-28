In a poignant tale of resilience, former 1996 Soccer Star of the Year, Stewart Murisa, opens up about his struggle with alcohol abuse following the heartbreaking collapse of CAPS United’s championship bid four years ago. Serving as an assistant coach under Darlington Dodo, Murisa faced the agony of the Green Machine’s near miss in the title race during the 2019 season.

With two games remaining, CAPS United stumbled in a crucial encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars, losing 2-3. The final blow came in a winner-take-all match against FC Platinum, where Makepekepe faltered, succumbing to a 0-1 defeat. This marked their missed opportunity to clinch the championship, handing FC Platinum the title.

For Murisa, who played a pivotal role in CAPS United’s championship triumph in 1996, the disappointment took a toll on his mental well-being. Crushed in spirit, he turned to alcohol as a means of coping with the stress and pain. Revealing the depth of his struggle, Murisa admitted to drinking almost daily in an attempt to find solace.

However, in a testament to his resilience, Murisa decided to break free from the destructive cycle. He reached a turning point where he declared “enough is enough” and quit drinking altogether. Now, four years later, Murisa stands as a beacon of recovery and transformation.

Having embraced sobriety, Murisa has channeled his energy into coaching, currently guiding the Yadah FC junior teams and development programs. His journey from darkness to redemption serves as an inspiring example for those grappling with similar challenges, demonstrating that with determination, positive change is possible.