The country’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has dismissed a press statement making rounds on social media alleging that the party’s vice president Tendai Biti has been expelled from the party.

Posting on his X handle, Siziba says in the current age of disinformation, members of the public should be wary when dealing with messages not coming from verified or official social media handles.

The press release reads:

RE. EXPULSION OF TENDAI BITI FROM THE CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE

This letter serves to notify that with immediate effect, Mr Tendai Laxton Biti has been expelled and is no longer a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change.

While we have successfully petitioned SADC, the EU and the UN over the stolen August 23 election, it has come to the attention of the Citizens Coalition for Change that:

1 Mr Tendai Biti has been unofficially engaging journalists and media houses chastising our change champion in chief Advocate Nelson Chamisa

2 Mr Biti and his former PDP officials are working alongside the imposter Sengezo Tshabangu to destroy the party by recalling our democratically elected representatives in parliament and local councils

3 Mr Biti is an opportunist who is being manipulated by President Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party to ferment confusion in the Citizens Coalition for Change

4 Mr Biti deceived us all, the man doesn’t believe in anything, except his own ambition for power and is the reason for his continued disregard of President Chamisa’s leadership

We therefore advise citizens to ignore all distractions by such individuals working to derail the citizens’ movement while we are working towards reclaiming our stolen victory from the sham August 23 election.

Gift Ostallos Siziba

CCC Communications