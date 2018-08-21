Prophet turns whistleblower as 7 ZRP cops appear in court over $1 million gold heist

PLUMTREE: 7 senior ZRP police officers who allegedly stole 25 KGs of gold worth $1 million dollars from an armoury at a station in Plumtree have appeared in court after a self-styled prophet (madzibaba) whom one of the accused,Dingimuzi Ncube, had offered 8 grammes of gold in search of spiritual protection tipped police.

The disgraced cops have been identified as Detective Assistant Inspector Luduscious Tinacho, Constables Dingimuzi Ncube, Godfrey Makuwaza, Tyson Ruvhando, Ndabezitha Ncube and Inspector Ginger Vhiyano, the officer in charge of the police station.

The policemen appeared before a Plumtree Magistrate yesterday. They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to September 3.

The whistleblower prophet is expected to be the state’s star witness alongside other officers who did not take part in the robbery.