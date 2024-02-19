Prophet Simabyu Shiri arrested over church beatings

In a shocking turn of events, Prophet Simabyu Shiri (35) of Springs of Living Waters Ministries has been arrested following allegations of assaulting members of his ministry, including his own security team. The prophet’s habit of “disciplining” congregants took a dark turn when some brave individuals decided to report the incidents to the police.

For some time, congregants had endured the beatings in silence, considering them acceptable actions from an anointed man of God. However, tensions reached a boiling point when the prophet allegedly assaulted Ms Violet Ndhleleni (54), accusing her of spreading falsehoods about him. The situation escalated further when an audio recording of the incident surfaced, drawing public outrage.

Ms Ndhleleni, along with two members of the security team, Peace Tapfumaneyi and Takudzwa Dube, filed assault charges against the volatile clergyman. The court papers revealed that the security team members were slapped multiple times after being accused of failing to follow church protocol.

In the leaked audio circulating on social media, Prophet Shiri can be heard boasting about his disciplinary actions against other congregants. The recording captures the prophet berating and physically assaulting individuals who dare to question or speak out against him. In a disturbing display of power, he threatens to use supernatural abilities to curse those who defy him.

The local community has been divided in its response to the incident. Some ardent followers have rushed to defend the prophet, while others condemn his actions as unacceptable and demand intervention from community leaders and authorities.

One resident expressed shock at the assault on an elderly woman, likening it to an attack on one’s own mother. The incident has sparked a heated debate, with concerned voices urging appropriate action to be taken.

Prophet Simabyu Shiri appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi, where he faced charges of assault. He was granted bail in the amount of US$50 and released from custody pending further legal proceedings.

As the community grapples with this disturbing revelation, questions arise about the limits of authority within religious institutions and the need for accountability. The case serves as a sobering reminder that even those in positions of influence must be held responsible for their actions, irrespective of their perceived divine calling. The outcome of the legal proceedings will determine the prophet’s fate, but the scars left on the congregation may take much longer to heal.