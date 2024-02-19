Categories: Zim Latest

Jail for Hatcliffe viral video women

Four of the five Hatcliffe women who recently assaulted and undressed a woman whom they suspected of having an affair with the husband of their colleague have this afternoon been sentenced to effective nine months in jail.

The four are Zelpa Kanduza(19), Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, Olleyn Vinyungwi.

The trial of their accomplice Mitchel Kariwo will start on Monday.

19th February 2024

