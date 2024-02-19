Zim-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on cooperation inaugurated

The Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava and Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, commenced its inaugural session.

Over three days, the commission will primarily address economic matters, reflecting the enduring friendship and robust bilateral relations between the two nations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992.

The commission’s formation follows Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s historic state visit to Zimbabwe in January 2023, marking the beginning of a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing collaboration in various sectors including agriculture, mining, trade, investment, tourism, and transportation.

This joint commission serves as a pivotal bilateral mechanism to foster and broaden cooperation between Zimbabwe and Belarus.

Zim Economic Review