Prophet Shepherd Bushiri abandons Zim church over ‘HIV Aids miracle’ gone wrong

SOUTH AFRICA: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has disowned a church he founded in Zimbabwe after it came under fire from activists for exposing a child living with HIV, by posting a picture of him on their Facebook page, claiming to have healed the minor of the disease.

Reports say Bushiri openly disowned Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) in Zimbabwe, saying the church was not registered under his flagship.

Despite the denial, the church was officially launched by prophet Bushiri’s wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri in May last year where thousands of people attended. During the official opening which was attended by an estimated 15 000 people in Bulawayo, Prophetess Bushiri even announced plans to grow the church in the country.