A self-proclaimed prophet from Chimanimani, who was suspected to be dating married women from his village, was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Mozambique as punishment for his wrongdoings.

Two Mozambican nationals and their alleged Zimbabwean accomplice allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Naison Sithole aged 35, a self-proclaimed prophet from Chimanimani, whom they accused of having extramarital affairs with their wives after taking advantage of their vulnerabilities when they sought spiritual help from him.

Zimbabwe Republic Police Manicaland Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the incident, saying police has since launched a manhunt for the accused persons.

The three only identified as Joro, Chokwarara and Maphosa allegedly took Sithole to Mozambique, where they assaulted him before demanding 10 thousand rand from his wife as ransom for his safe return.

After the matter was reported to the police, community leaders from Chikwidzire, village in Mozambique, where Sithole was being held were roped in and helped negotiate for his release.

Meanwhile, it is a criminal offence to kidnap a person.

Apparently, according to the law, the people who kidnapped the suspect committed an offence.

The world over, kidnapping cases are common, in some instances the kidnappers demand a ransom for the release of victims.

-ZBC/ Zwnews