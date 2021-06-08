Vice-President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr. Constantino Chiwenga says the government takes a very dim view of actors in the private sector being heard to be charging Zimbabweans for jabs.

He says if they are not ready to participate in the vaccination programme on terms and parameters set down by the government, they are advised to look elsewhere for profitable services, not around vaccination.

“It is a no-go area for fortune hunters; those morally-depraved practitioners who seek to fish in troubled times.

“The government policy is that of ensuring free vaccination for all citizens who are ready and willing,” he says.

In Zimbabwe there has been cases of corruption centering around COVID-19 materials procurement.

This claimed the scalp of former health minister Obadiah Moyo, amid allegations that some big wigs are scott free.

COVID-19 update: As at 07 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 238 confirmed cases, including 36 746 recoveries and 1 611 deaths. To date, a total of 688 696 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

-Zwnews