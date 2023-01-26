Concern for believers as Prophetic Ministry International Church founder and leader prophet Advocate Joshua has been spotted several times at a private lounge with Evidence Chihera

The head of Prophet International Church (PMI) prophet advocate Joshua has gone viral after several pictures of him with a local business woman appeared online.

It is alleged that the prophet has been having some form of relationship with socialite and business woman Evidence Chihera.

The photos released show the prophet in an undisclosed place with the socialite and another image when they are moving to the car.

Prophet Joshua is a practising lawyer who also leads an organised church which commands a huge following in Harare. He has reportedly given prophecies about Ginimbi and other influential figures which has come to pass.

He has not yet commented on the photos released but there is high speculation that something is definitely going on behind the scenes.

