Outspoken Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba for allegedly spending time on social media attacking the Zambian government instead of focusing issues that matter most.

Kalimbwe who is the ruling party United Party for National Development’s Information and Publicity Secretary says it is sad that Charamba searching photos to use in mocking Zambia while Zimbabwe is in crisis.

“My grandmother is in Sesheke, probably doing the works in the field & enjoying her age.

“On social media, the Spokesperson of the President of Zimbabwe is using our photos to troll us each day from his State House office instead of finding solutions to fix his country. It’s sad!!”

Meanwhile, Kalimbwe has urged renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono to reverse his idea to take a 3 months leave from social media.

“I will call and kindly request Hopewell Chin’ono to revisit his decision of taking a 3 month break from here and come back online.

“He will rest in 2024, the situation is critical. We have not granted his leave. We can’t let the propaganda narratives & spine peddlers win!!!”

“We stand in unison and together in rejecting Hopewell’s request to take leave. His leave is rejected henceforth,” says.

Chin’ono had said: “I am taking a 3 month break from regular social media to recharge my batteries, and finish off a film project.

“I will be back as and when there is something that needs my voice!

“And of course I will post my favorite BSRs every Saturday and fun stuff.

“Stay safe whilst I rest!”

Apparently, after Kalimbwe’s statement, Chin’ono then said he will be available here and there:

“Thank you

@joseph_kalimbwe

“I will be back at some point during the course of the 3 month period.

“I am not totally disappearing from social media, I will be around chipping in here and there, but not as engaged as I usually do.

“We won’t allow propaganda to go unchallenged!”

Zwnews