Detained Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has been brought to court movie style with an escort of riot police providing security for the tinted double cab State vehicle that brought him to court.

He is charged with Defeating or Obstructing the course of Justice, a charge which police recently added to another of inciting public disorder.

Meanwhile, his party had called for members to throng the court in solidarity with him, however by the time he was brought in, there were very few CCC members are at court.

Zwnews