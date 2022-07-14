Two more police officers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of a safe with cash and jewellery worth US$80 000 in Belvedere, Harare early this month.

The suspects, Maxwell Chidyamudungwe and Tyirai Muzarabani, will join four other officers in custody facing theft and abuse of office charges.

It is the State’s case that Chidyamudungwe and Muzarabani allegedly received a tip-off from an informant that there was a stolen safe containing an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery which had been discovered by police detectives from a certain house in Vainona, Harare.

It is alleged that during the investigations the duo interviewed other four police officers who are already in custody and were told the whereabouts of the cash.

It further alleged that the accused persons proceeded to the house of the chief suspect identified as Chriswell Fainoza where they recovered cash amounting to US$14 000.

Instead of booking the whole amount in police records as exhibit, the duo reportedly took US$8 000, gave Fainoza US$2 000 and surrendered US$4 000.

This was after first four police officers to investigate the case had already taken their share of the loot and left Fainoza with the US$14 000.

The matter came to light on July 12 following investigations by detectives from the CID Homicide, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Searches were carried out and nothing was recovered.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at 138 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road near Johns Farm in Chinhoyi on 13/07/22 at around 1930 hours.

Four unidentified suspects attacked a fuel tanker driver and his assistant before stealing US$11 000 cash. The driver had stopped the tanker to attend to a mechanical fault.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case in which two suspects armed with an unidentified pistol pounced at the complainant’s house in Highlands on 13/07/22 and stole US$18 222 cash. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Zwnews/ ZBC