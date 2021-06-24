Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has saluted Zimbabwean doctors who are working flat out for next to nothing when it comes to their remuneration.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono have offered a small token of appreciation to some of the doctors, buying meals for 20 of them.

“Our doctors are working very hard for peanuts.

“As a sign of appreciation, I have paid for 20 meals for 10 doctors in Harare, and 10 in Bulawayo.

“So if you are a doctor and feel like getting a free meal tomorrow, inbox me.

“You will take your practicing ID,” he says.

Meanwhile, Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has thanked Chin’ono for the gesture.

Chamisa said in a new Zimbabwe under his administration, doctors will be well remunerated.

“This is the Zimbabwe we want, where citizens show gratitude and empathy towards fellow citizens.

“More importantly, in a new Zimbabwe, doctors will be well remunerated upon first class conditions of service.

“Thank you brother @daddyhope for your compassion, innovation & energy!”

-Zwnews