ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one, Madzibaba Tichaona NFPK of an apostolic shrine next to Irvines Company along New Chitungwiza Road, Harare in a case of rape.

The police say on 19 June 2021 the suspect demanded USD20.00 from a woman (26) who visited his shrine seeking spiritual assistance.

Later, the victim brought the money and was made to drink an unknown substance resulting in her becoming unconscious from 1800 to 2200 hours.

It is reported that when the victim regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped and dumped by the roadside.

Meanwhile, the police is on record warning people not to visit these so-called in secluded places alone.

-zwnews