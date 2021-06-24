President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to visit the Zambian Embassy to sign the Condolence Book this afternoon at 1330hrs, at No.1 Alvord road, Mt. Pleasant.

This follows the death of former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda who passed on recently.

In his honour, Zimbabwe declared a 14-day mourning period, which will see the national flag flown at half mast.

When the news of Kaunda’s death filtered through, President Mnangagwa said Africa had lost a true hero.

Meanwhile, the ruling party ZANU-PF will be conducting their weekly special press briefing today.

The members of the press will be addressed by the party’s Acting political commissar, Patrick Chinamasa.

-Zwnews