In the midst of a palace coup narrative in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is rumoured to be the preferred replacement of Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former army general this week visited Kwekwe, the hometown of his boss.

Chiwenga, who postponed the Kwekwe visit on three different occasions in the last two weeks, was at Lozani Farm, as part of his countrywide tours on productive farms to assess progress of the winter wheat programme.

The farm belongs to the late academic and former Kwekwe Polytechnic principal Joyce Mbudzi.

Other officials who graced the tour of Lozani Farm include Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mtuli Ncube, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Larry Mavima.

Poorly evidenced claims point out that Chiwenga is eyeing to replace Mnangagwa who he helped ascend to the presidency after the dramatic toppling of the late long-ruling Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The government has since warned that it will do a crackdown on professed purveyors of the coup story who include fugitive former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere and firebrand opposition MDC Alliance politician Job Sikhala

The last time Chiwenga came to Kwekwe was when he made a surprise visit to Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in the largely agrarian Sherwood area.

