Woes continue to mount for the three opposition MDC Alliance youth leaders who were allegedly abducted last month as they will spend the weekend in remand prison after their bail hearing was deferred to Monday next week.

The three, who include Cecilia Chimbiri, Netsai Marova and Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe were arrested on Wednesday and today marks their third night in police cells.

They were allegedly abducted last month after staging a demo in Warren Park suburb and found badly tortured and dumped at Muchapondwa business centre in Bindura.

Initially, the trio was being charged with organising an anti-government demonstration in direct violation of current Covid19 regulations.

They appeared at Harare magistrates court accused of faking their own abduction, torture and sexual assault.

More details to follow…

Zwnews