It never rains but pours for three MDC youth leaders who were allegedly abducted recently after they are now being charged with fresh charges of communicating falsehoods about their abductions.

The three were reportedly abducted after they staged an anti-government demonstration in Warren Park.

They were latter found dumped and badly tortured at a business centre called Muchapondwa in Bindura. They have already spent two nights in police cells and the ruling on the trio is expected to be handed this evening.

The state is opposing bail on the three who include Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

