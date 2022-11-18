Renowned academic, Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo has been installed as Gwanda State University vice Chancellor.

The newly installed Chancellor of the university President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa challenged her to work hard and make a mark in the male dominated field.

“I congratulate Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo upon her installation as the Vice Chancellor of GSU.

“Her courage to take up this position in a ‘male dominated’ field, more so here in a remote setting must be a source of inspiration to many talented women,” said Mnangagwa.

Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo joined the university in March 2021.

She became the second substantive Vice-Chancellor to lead GSU after Professor Ntombizakhe Mlilo.

Professor DZ Moyo is an Animal Parasitologist and holds the following qualifications; Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ) in 1988, Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ) in 1992 and a PhD in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ) in 1999.

She is a seasoned academic that has risen through the academic ranks from a Research Assistant in the Biological Sciences Department (UZ) 1989, Research Fellow in the Department of Paraclinical Veterinary Studies (UZ) 1993-1997, Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at Midlands State University, Senior lecturer and Associate Professor.

In 1999, she was a Research Officer in the Institute of Water and Sanitation Development (IWSD).

Prof DZ Moyo joined Midlands State University in March 2000 and was the founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences.

In 2010, she was appointed Executive Dean of Research and Postgraduate Studies. In 2016, she was then appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research and Academic Affairs, a position she held until February 2021.

Prof Moyo has published extensively in international, regional and national refereed journals as well as presented many conference papers.

She is a peer reviewer of several journals and is also a Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) reviewer.

Prof Moyo has supervised several Masters and PhD students and is also a PhD thesis examiner. She is a member of several university committees such as Council, Senate and their related committees.

Prof Moyo has also served as a board member of the Global Fund (Zimbabwe), Standing Committee on Natural Resources and is a member of the Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) International Symposium Organising Committee. Prof Moyo is a member of several professional and academic associations such as the World Association for Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology (W.A.A.V.P) and the Southern Africa Research Management Association (SARIMA).