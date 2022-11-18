The country’s biggest milk and milk products producer Dairibord’s third quarter sales volumes fell 7% compared to the same period last year.

This has been attributed to drawbacks caused by “changes in the operating environment” in July and August.

In its financial results just released, the company says volumes recovered in September, ending the month at 6% above prior year.

Dairibord Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (DZPL) is the flagship subsidiary of Dairibord Holdings Limited.

In July 1997, Dairibord became the first state- owned company in Zimbabwe to privatise, and listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the same year.

DZPL is one of the largest manufacturing and marketing companies in Zimbabwe with 5 factories located in Harare, Chitungwiza,and Chipinge.

Zwnews