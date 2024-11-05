Sifiso Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Teachers Association, has warned that Zimbabwe’s lack of investment in public education is pushing the system toward privatization.

He implores the country’s legislature to safeguard the future of public education by ensuring adequate funding flows into the system.

Ndlovu argues that without enough funding, access and quality are at risk.

Zimbabwe has over years been ranked among the top countries with a vibrant education system.

However, of late the country has lost the top spot, amid a host of challenges.

Zwnews