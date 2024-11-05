The nation is informed that an extraordinary summit of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held in Harare from 16th to 20th November 2024.

The first to be chaired President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa since assuming the post, the summit is primarily to adress emerging issues of regional significance.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Summit is earmarked to review the mandate of the SADC mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo as it winds down.

He said in addition, the Summit is also expected to be briefed on political events including recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana and upcoming polls in Namibia.

The summit comes at the time President Mnangagwa’s party is being accused of meddling in internal affairs of some member countries.

His party has been fingered in the just ended disputed elections in Mozambique.

It is alleged some Zimbabweans particularly ZANU PF members voted for Mozambican ruling party FRELIMO.

The news was first broken by a local newspaper, The Masvingo Mirror whose investigative journalists allegedly went under cover and registered to vote for the sake of getting evidence.

