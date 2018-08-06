Robert Mugabe Jnr: This is not the Zimbabwe I know

Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Junior, has expressed shock after violence and death gripped Harare last week soon after Zimbabwe elections.

Robert suggested the country was better managed under his father when he said he found the recent scenes quite unfamiliar.

“This is not the Zimbabwe I grew up in. This is not the Zimbabwe I know,” he said in words attached to a picture of a burning vehicle.

‘Let God do God’s work.’

Though not actively in politics, Mugabe’s sons have always admired their father and showered him with praises for ‘wisdom’ and being a good example to them.