Motorist fatally hits cyclist along Bulawayo-Harare highway

Wallacy Chichetu

A motorist heading to Bulawayo from Harare last night hit a cyclist who died on spot along the highway.

The accident occurred around 7:15 pm about 10 kilometres from Kadoma city centre along Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Eyewitnesses blamed the cyclist for the accident, saying he was moving on the middle of the road.

An eyewitness, Mr Abishaih Malamah suspected that the bicycler might also have been drunk.

“The BMW was being driven by a lady only identified as Mrs Sakala who was accompanied by her husband on their way from Harare heading Bulawayo direction,” he said.

“The accident was within my reach, l noticed the deceased cycling at the middle of the road which led me assume he was drunk.”

“Sooner rather than later cars started flashing at him, by the time he noticed being on the wrong lane it was too late to change and started criss-crossing in the middle of the road.”

“He later decided to try to force change of lane, that is when he was hit, smashed on the windscreen, before sustaining a deep cut on his belly and he broke both his hands and a right leg.”

Another witness, Mr Tendai Rwafarisa said the driver tried emergency brakes, but it was too late to save life of the cyclist as he just tried to change lanes hastily.

He also said the deceased had no reflectors, making it worse for the driver to visibly negotiate.

Mr Abishaih Malamah said he then called the police who then ferried the deceased’s body.

The deceased name had not been identified yet.