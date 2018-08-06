Eubert Angel ‘prophesied’ ED Mnangagwa victory

LONDON: The United Kingdom based founder of Good News Church – prophet Uebert Angel – has reportedly left his followers in awe after he told his followers that Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF would win the desputed 2018 polls.
He allegedly told his congregants not to buy the red MDC T-shirts. MDC were selling regalia including mugs and cups.
“And you wanna know what will happen in the election in Zimbabwe, how many times have I spoken about it,” he asked rhetorically to cheers of many in the congregation.
“All I’m saying is don’t buy these T-shirts, don’t waste your time wearing all these T-shirts and regalia and meeting people at these conferences and these meetings, just concentrate on Jesus hey. You won’t change it,” he said.
However, many people have been asking why the prophecies are only revealed when results are already known.
Angel once prophesied that Liverpool would win the English Premier League.
His predictions did not come true, Liverpool finished second to Chelsea that season.