President Mnangagwa’s plane returns to Harare after failing to land at Victoria Falls Airport due to bomb scare

Victoria Falls International Airport shut down following a bomb scare.
Zimlive sources say the airport received a call claiming there was a bomb on site, just minutes before President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to land.
Mnangagwa has safely landed back in Harare.
He is due to attend closing ceremony of renewable energy conference.
Apparently, there is an Air Zimbabwe plane on the tarmac at Victoria Falls International Airport and passengers cannot disembark as authorities investigate reports of a bomb.
A scheduled Ethiopian Airlines plane is an hour from landing, but will likely divert to Zambia as emergency continues.
Meanwhile, a Kenyan Airways flight from Nairobi has been forced to hold for several minutes before diverting to Livingstone.
Zimlive
