JUST IN: Murehwa Magistrate arrested ‘for taking bribes’

The Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Murehwa Magistrate Terence Mashaire on allegations of receiving bribes from litigants in matters he was presiding over.

ZACC has also arrested Shane Kubonera, a former magistrate and Allan Nhamo Bhasvi, on allegations of fraud and impersonation.

Bhasvi was purporting to be Principal Protocol Officer to His Excellency and conniving with Kubonera to defraud a victim of USD$10 000.

In a related matter, Takudzwa Marlon Muza, a Judicial Service Commission ICT Technician, has been arrested by the Commission on allegations of receiving a bribe USD$350 to facilitate a favourable judgment for a litigant in a matter before the High Court.

Zwnews