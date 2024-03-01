Paul Pogba Devastated by Four-Year Football Ban for Doping Violation

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba expressed deep sorrow, shock, and heartache following a four-year ban from football due to a doping violation.
The 30-year-old French international was provisionally suspended in September after testing revealed heightened levels of testosterone.
Pogba lamented the loss of his hard-earned professional career and vowed to contest the decision, asserting his innocence.
He emphasized his commitment to fair play and integrity, pledging to pursue an appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).
The ruling effectively sidelines the 2018 World Cup champion until 2027, casting a shadow over what should have been a flourishing career.
