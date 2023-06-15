President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will attend the Official Opening of the 30th Junior Parly of Zimbabwe at the City Sports Centre in Hre at 8.30a.m on the 16th of June 2023.

He will also attend the Anglican Council of Zim Bernard Mzeki Commemoration in Marondera on 17 June 2023 at 8 a.m.

Apparently, the President was in Chivhu this afternoon where he commissioned Chivhu Dam and Chivhu Dam treatment plant.

Chivhu Dam boasts of 3 developmental aspects:

1. Irrigation benefiting 60 families

2. Fishery for the community.

3. Water purification for Chivhu town.

Besides water supply to Chivhu, local communities are able to access water for livestock.

Zwnews