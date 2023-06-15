WHAT separates a man of God from a traditional healer?

This is probably the question being posed by Murehwa villagers after a prophet in the area hogged the limelight for the number of people who now frequent his home.

Madzibaba Thomas Katena, of Chivhinge Village, is under the spotlight after attending to issues which most villagers believe to be the territory of traditional healers.

Videos and pictures of Madzibaba Thomas helping people, some at their houses, have been circulating on social media, dividing opinion.

He has, however, defended his actions saying the power of God is above everything and has no boundaries.

Madzibaba Thomas said he is not bothered and will continue helping people from different backgrounds.

“I have heard of such issues that there are areas I should stick to,” he told H-Metro.

“But, does the power of God have boundaries?

“The answer is simple, a big NO.

“I am based in Murehwa after Shavanhowe Bridge, but I can tell you that people are coming from as far as Harare and Gweru to seek deliverance.

“This is what has captured the attention of people.”

He added: “There are a lot of tsikamutandas who have been taking advantage of desperate people and we are now just telling them that God is the answer.

“I have helped a number of families, who have been haunted for years.

“I’m on a mission to deliver anyone, whatever problems they have and I don’t think I will listen to those who want to distract us.

“What is important is to remain focused on the mission and people are free to continue seeking help.”

