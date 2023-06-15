Socialite Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has been sentenced to nine months in jail after being convicted of theft of trust property early this week.

Mai Titi was on Monday convicted by Harare Magistrate Munashe Chibanda but sentencing was yesterday postponed as the State indicated that there were new details emerging from a previous case.

However, Chibanda this afternoon confirmed Murata’s sentencing.

Mai TT sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, 6 months are suspended on condition that she doesn’t commit a similar offense.

For defaulting on 105 hours community service 8 years ago, she will also serve three months in prison plus six carried on from previous case.

Magistrate Chibanda’s reasons for sentencing.

The court considered that accused is a female offender who has two minor children.

It’s a well settled position that sentencing should be rationale and fair. The court takes cognizant that she didn’t benefit from the offense as the car was recovered.

The court appreciates that the conviction already embarrasses her but a fine would trivialize the offense.

Community service would have been appropriate but she has proven that she’s not eligible for community service.

She is therefore sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, 6 months are suspended on condition that she doesn’t commit a similar offense in the next five years and 6 months are effective.

For defaulting on 105 hours community service 8 years ago, Mai TT will also serve three months in prison.

In total Mai TT will serve 9 months in custody.

